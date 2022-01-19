Morgan Stanley Q4 Profit Rises 10%

(RTTNews) - Financial services firm Morgan Stanley (MS) reported Wednesday a profit for the fourth quarter that increased 10 percent from last year, reflecting 7 percent revenue growth amidst strength in Wealth Management and Investment Management business segments.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported net income applicable to the company's common shareholders of $3.59 billion or $2.01 per share, up from $3.27 billion or $1.81 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $2.08 per share, compared to $1.92 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net revenues for the quarter increased 7 percent to $14.52 billion from $13.60 billion in the same quarter last year.

Institutional Securities net revenues declined to $6.67 billion from $6.97 billion, reflecting lower equity underwriting revenues and a 31 percent drop in fixed income net revenues.

Wealth Management net revenues increased 10 percent to $6.25 billion from last year's $5.67 billion, reflecting higher asset management revenues and improved net interest income.

Investment Management net revenues were $1.75 billion, up 59 percent from $1.10 billion a year ago, driven by increased asset management and related fees amid higher average Assets Under management (AUM).

The company's provision for credit losses on loans and lending commitments was $5 million, up from $4 million in the year-ago quarter.

The company's board of directors declared a $0.70 quarterly dividend per share, payable on February 15, 2022 to common shareholders of record on January 31, 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.