Morgan Stanley Q4 Income Declines, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Morgan Stanley (MS) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.38 billion, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $2.11 billion, or $1.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.2% to $12.90 billion from $12.75 billion last year.

