Morgan Stanley Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Morgan Stanley (MS) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $3.27 billion, or $1.81 per share. This compares with $2.09 billion, or $1.30 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.6% to $13.64 billion from $10.86 billion last year.

Morgan Stanley earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q4): $1.92 vs. $1.30 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.27 -Revenue (Q4): $13.64 Bln vs. $10.86 Bln last year.

