Morgan Stanley Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Morgan Stanley (MS) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $2.09 billion, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $1.36 billion, or $0.80 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.0% to $10.86 billion from $8.55 billion last year.

Morgan Stanley earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q4): $1.20 vs. $0.73 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.99 -Revenue (Q4): $10.86 Bln vs. $8.55 Bln last year.

