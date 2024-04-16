News & Insights

Markets
MS

Morgan Stanley Q3 Profit Up 15%, Results Top Estimates

April 16, 2024 — 07:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Financial services firm Morgan Stanley (MS) reported Tuesday that net income applicable to the company's common shareholders for the first quarter increased to $3.27 billion or $2.02 per share from $2.84 billion or $1.70 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net revenues for the quarter increased 4 percent to $15.14 billion from $12.99 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of $14.41 billion for the quarter.

The company's board of directors declared a $0.85 quarterly dividend per share, payable on May 15, 2024 to common shareholders of record on April 30, 202r.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.