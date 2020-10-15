Morgan Stanley Q3 profit jumps 26% on trading boost

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley MS.N posted a 26% jump in third-quarter profit on Thursday, powered by another bumper quarter at its trading business as the COVID-19 pandemic drove up volatility in financial markets.

Net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $2.60 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $2.06 billion a year ago. Earnings per share rose to $1.66, compared to $1.27 a year ago.

Analysts were looking for a profit of $1.28 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru and Matt Scuffham in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

