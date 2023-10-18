Morgan Stanley Q3 Profit Down 9%, But Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - Financial services firm Morgan Stanley (MS) reported Wednesday a profit for the third quarter that decreased 9 percent from last year, pulled down by surging provisions for credit losses and higher expenses, despite 2 percent revenue growth. Both adjusted earnings per share and quarterly topped analysts' estimates.

"While the market environment remained mixed this quarter, the Firm delivered solid results with an ROTCE of 13.5%. Our Equity and Fixed Income businesses navigated markets well, and both Wealth and Investment Management produced higher revenues and profits year-over-year," said James Gorman, Chairman and CEO.

For the third quarter, the company reported net income applicable to the company's common shareholders of $2.41 billion or $1.38 per share, up from $2.63 billion or $1.47 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net revenues for the quarter increased 2 percent to $13.27 billion from $12.99 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of $12.58 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Securities net revenues declined 27 percent to $5.67 billion from $5.82 billion, reflecting solid results in Equity and Fixed Income and muted completed activity in Investment Banking.

Wealth Management net revenues increased 5 percent to $6.40 billion from last year's $6.12 billion, reflecting increased asset management revenues on higher average asset levels.

Investment Management net revenues were $1.34 billion, up 14 percent from $1.17 billion a year ago, driven by increased asset management revenues and higher Assets Under management (AUM).

The company's provision for credit losses soared to $134 million from $35 million in the year-ago quarter.

The company's board of directors declared a $0.85 quarterly dividend per share, payable on November 15, 2023 to common shareholders of record on October 31, 2023.

The company said it completed the integration of E*TRADE in the quarter, further executing on its strategy of building revenue synergies across channels and attracting clients to its best-in-class advice offering.

