Morgan Stanley Q3 Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Morgan Stanley (MS) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $2.49 billion, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $3.58 billion, or $1.98 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.9% to $12.99 billion from $14.75 billion last year.

Morgan Stanley earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $2.49 Bln. vs. $3.58 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.47 vs. $1.98 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $12.99 Bln vs. $14.75 Bln last year.

