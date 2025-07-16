Morgan Stanley Q2 Results Top Estimates; Boosts Dividend - Update

(RTTNews) - Financial services firm Morgan Stanley (MS) reported Wednesday that net income applicable to the company's shareholders for the second quarter grew to $3.39 billion or $2.13 per share from $2.94 billion or $1.82 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, 16 analysts polled expected the company to report earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's provision for credit losses was $196 million, compared to $76 million in the year-ago quarter.

Net revenues for the quarter increased 12 percent to $16.79 billion from $15.02 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of $16.04 billion for the quarter.

Net interest income increased 14 percent to $2.35 billion and non-interest income grew 12 percent to $14.45 billion from last year. Total non-interest expenses increased 10 percent to $11.97 billion from last year.

The Board of Directors also reauthorized a multi-year common equity share repurchase program of up to $20 billion, without a set expiration date, beginning in the third quarter of 2025.

Additionally, the Board of Directors declared a $1.00 quarterly dividend per share, an increase of 7.5 cents, payable on August 15, 2025 to common shareholders of record on July 31, 2025.

