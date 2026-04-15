Markets
MS

Morgan Stanley Q1 Net Profit, Revenues Increase - Update

April 15, 2026 — 07:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Financial services firm Morgan Stanley (MS) reported Wednesday that net income applicable to the company's shareholders for the first quarter grew 30 percent to $5.41 billion or $3.43 per share from $4.25 billion or $2.60 per share in the year-ago quarter.

The company's provision for credit losses was $98 million, compared to $135 million in the year-ago quarter.

Net revenues for the quarter increased 16 percent to $20.58 billion from $17.74 billion in the same quarter last year.

Net interest income increased 15 percent to $2.70 billion and non-interest income grew 16 percent to $17.88 billion from last year. Total non-interest expenses increased 12 percent to $13.47 billion from last year.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, MS is trading on the NYSE at $187.39, up $4.09 or 2.23 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.