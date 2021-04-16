Morgan Stanley Q1 Earnings Climb

(RTTNews) - Morgan Stanley (MS) released a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $3.98 billion, or $2.19 per share. This compares with $1.59 billion, or $1.01 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 60.7% to $15.72 billion from $9.78 billion last year.

Morgan Stanley earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $3.98 Bln. vs. $1.59 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.19 vs. $1.01 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.70 -Revenue (Q1): $15.72 Bln vs. $9.78 Bln last year.

