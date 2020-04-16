Morgan Stanley Q1 20 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Morgan Stanley (MS) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on April 16, 2020, to discuss Q1 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to www.morganstanley.com

To listen to the call, dial 1-877-895-9527 (Domestic) and 1-706-679-2291 (International); Passcode 1090937.

For a replay call, dial 1-855-859-2056 (Domestic) or 1-404-537-3406 (International); Passcode 8278129.

