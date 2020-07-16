US Markets
Morgan Stanley profit jumps 45% on trading boom

July 16 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley MS.N posted a 45% rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, driven by strong trading gains as the coronavirus pandemic whipsawed global financial markets since March.

The bank's earnings attributable to common shareholders rose to $3.2 billion, or $1.96 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $2.2 billion, or $1.23 per share, a year ago.

