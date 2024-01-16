Morgan Stanley profit falls on one-time charges

(Adds details and context throughout)

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley's profit dropped in the fourth quarter, hurt by one-time charges tied to a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation's (FDIC) special assessment and a legal matter.

The bank, alongside rival large-cap banks, is also on the hook to pay a special assessment fees to the FDIC to replenish a fund that was drained by almost $16 billion in March 2023 after three mid-sized U.S. lenders collapsed.

It paid $286 million in special assessment fees to the regulator and $249 million as legal charge.

"We begin 2024 with a clear and consistent business strategy and a unified leadership team. We are focused on achieving our long-term financial goals and continuing to deliver for shareholders," CEO Ted Pick said in a statement.

The bank's net income fell to $1.5 billion, or 85 cents per diluted share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with $2.2 billion, or $1.26 per diluted share, last year.

The results compare with fellow Wall Street giants that reported lower profit on Friday, clouded by special charges and job cuts.

Rival Goldman Sachs' profit jumped 51% in the fourth quarter as its equity traders capitalized on a nascent recovery in markets. (Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru and Tatiana Bautzer in New York; Editing by Lananh Nguyen and Arun Koyyur) ((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: MORGAN STANLEY RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1, PIX)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.