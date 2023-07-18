News & Insights

Morgan Stanley profit drops 18% as deal doldrums persist

July 18, 2023 — 07:36 am EDT

Written by Mehnaz Yasmin and Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

July 18 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley's MS.N profit slipped 18% in the second quarter as Wall Street's deal-making drought stunted revenue from investment banking.

Profit applicable to common shareholders fell to $2.05 billion, or $1.24 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, the bank said on Tuesday. That is down from $2.39 billion, or $1.39 per diluted share, a year earlier.

Revenue from investment banking stood at $1.16 billion, in line with last year.

Global M&A activity fell 36% in the second quarter versus a year earlier, according to Dealogic. Still, its climb from the first quarter has sparked hopes of a nascent recovery.

Shares of the investment bank were up 1.4% in premarket trading.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
