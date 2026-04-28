Morgan Stanley - Preferred Stock (BTQ) Price Target Increased by 19.34% to 8.80

The average one-year price target for Morgan Stanley - Preferred Stock (ARCA:BTQ) has been revised to $8.80 / share. This is an increase of 19.34% from the prior estimate of $7.37 dated April 14, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.29 to a high of $10.53 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 198.26% from the latest reported closing price of $2.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in Morgan Stanley - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 54.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTQ is 0.02%, an increase of 30.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 425.52% to 17,739K shares. The put/call ratio of BTQ is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Penserra Capital Management holds 6,015K shares.

Defiance ETFs holds 6,015K shares.

Bank Of Montreal holds 1,201K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,368K shares , representing a decrease of 13.91%.

UBS Group holds 539K shares.

Van Eck Associates holds 312K shares.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.