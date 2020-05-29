Morgan Stanley plans June return of some traders to New York headquarters - CNBC

US Markets
Morgan Stanley plans June return of some traders to New York headquarters

Anirban Sen Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

May 29 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley MS.N is planning to start getting some traders to return to its New York headquarters in mid- to late-June, CNBC reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the situation.

A Morgan Stanley spokeswoman declined to comment on the CNBC report.

CNBC's report said the Wall Street bank expects only a small number of traders and workers in other departments will make use of the back-to-office option.

New York's Governor Andrew Cuomo said Friday the city was "on track" to reopen on June 8, when it will begin phase one of the governor's reopening plan. During that phase, some 400,000 New Yorkers are expected to return to work.

Non-essential construction and manufacturing is allowed to resume, and non-essential retail stores can also begin offering curbside pick-up.

