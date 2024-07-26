Morgan Stanley Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Morgan Stanley.

Looking at options history for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) we detected 19 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 47% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $509,400 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $1,000,027.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $55.0 to $110.0 for Morgan Stanley over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Morgan Stanley's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Morgan Stanley's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $55.0 to $110.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Morgan Stanley Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $6.15 $6.1 $6.1 $105.00 $320.8K 4.0K 649 MS PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.4 $5.15 $5.35 $95.00 $267.5K 4.5K 500 MS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $5.8 $5.7 $5.75 $105.00 $144.9K 603 253 MS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $6.0 $5.95 $5.95 $105.00 $132.0K 4.0K 980 MS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $4.45 $4.4 $4.4 $105.00 $70.4K 1.7K 162

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is a global investment bank whose history, through its legacy firms, can be traced back to 1924. The company has institutional securities, wealth management, and investment management segments with approximately 45% of net revenue from its institutional securities business, 45% from wealth management, and 10% from investment management. About 30% of its total revenue is from outside the Americas. The company had over $5 trillion of client assets as well as around 80,000 employees at the end of 2023.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Morgan Stanley, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Morgan Stanley Trading volume stands at 5,900,307, with MS's price up by 0.61%, positioned at $104.19. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 82 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Morgan Stanley with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.