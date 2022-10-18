Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.775

The board of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.775 on the 15th of November, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This will take the annual payment to 4.0% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Morgan Stanley's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Based on the last payment, Morgan Stanley was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 32.3% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 38%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Morgan Stanley Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.20, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $3.10. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 32% over that duration. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Morgan Stanley has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 14% per annum. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

Morgan Stanley Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 21 Morgan Stanley analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Is Morgan Stanley not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

