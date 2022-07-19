Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.775

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 15th of August to $0.775. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 3.9%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Morgan Stanley's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Morgan Stanley's dividend was only 38% of earnings, however it was paying out 109% of free cash flows. The business might be trying to strike a balance between returning cash to shareholders and reinvesting back into the business, but this high of a payout ratio could definitely force the dividend to be cut if the company runs into a bit of a tough spot.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 21.3%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 38%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NYSE:MS Historic Dividend July 19th 2022

Morgan Stanley Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.20, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $3.10. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 32% per annum over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see that Morgan Stanley has been growing its earnings per share at 16% a year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Our Thoughts On Morgan Stanley's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Morgan Stanley's payments are rock solid. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Morgan Stanley that investors should take into consideration. Is Morgan Stanley not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

