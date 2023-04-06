Morgan Stanley Now Owns 10.50% of Bill.com Holdings (BILL)

Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.15MM shares of Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL). This represents 10.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2023 they reported 8.53MM shares and 8.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 30.74% and an increase in total ownership of 2.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 74.86% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bill.com Holdings is $130.96. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $236.25. The average price target represents an increase of 74.86% from its latest reported closing price of $74.89.

The projected annual revenue for Bill.com Holdings is $1,021MM, an increase of 19.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1033 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bill.com Holdings. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BILL is 0.55%, a decrease of 12.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.96% to 129,912K shares. The put/call ratio of BILL is 1.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GSMCX - Goldman Sachs Mid Cap Value Fund Institutional holds 50K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing a decrease of 8.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BILL by 35.48% over the last quarter.

STCIX - Virtus Silvant Large-Cap Growth Stock Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

FNTC - Direxion Daily FinTech Bull 2X Shares holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BILL by 0.24% over the last quarter.

FinTrust Capital Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. - BlackRock Advantage U.S. Total Market V.I. Fund Class I holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 64.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BILL by 118.06% over the last quarter.

Bill.com Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bill.com is a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex, back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses. Customers use the Bill.com platform to manage end-to-end financial workflows and to process payments. The Bill.com AI-enabled, financial software platform creates connections between businesses and their suppliers and clients. It helps manage cash inflows and outflow. The company partners with several of the largest U.S. financial institutions, the majority of the top 100 U.S. accounting firms, and popular accounting software providers. Bill.com has offices in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas.

