MS

Morgan Stanley names Ted Pick as CEO

Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

October 25, 2023 — 05:38 pm EDT

Written by Manya Saini for Reuters

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley MS.N on Wednesday named Ted Pick as its new chief executive officer, effective Jan. 1.

Pick replaces James Gorman who will become the investment bank's executive chairman.

Gorman joined the Wall Street powerhouse in 2006, and has served as Morgan Stanley's head for over a decade.

