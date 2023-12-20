News & Insights

US Markets
MS

Morgan Stanley mulls private credit fund bet with balance sheet - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

December 20, 2023 — 04:13 pm EST

Written by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat for Reuters ->

Adds details on preliminary talks in paragraph 2

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Lender Morgan Stanley MS.N is discussing allocating a portion of its balance sheet into a new private credit fund that would include capital from external investors, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The New York-based firm has held preliminary talks about injecting $1 billion to $2 billion of capital into the new vehicle, according to the report.

Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

Earlier this year, JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.Nset aside at least $10 billion to back its foray into the world of direct lending.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((JaiveerSingh.Shekhawat@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MS
JPM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.