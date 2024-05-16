Morgan Stanley (MS) Up 11.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Morgan Stanley (MS). Shares have added about 11.6% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Morgan Stanley due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Morgan Stanley Q1 Earnings Beat as IB Business Rebounds

Morgan Stanley’s first-quarter 2024 earnings of $2.02 per share handily outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.69. The bottom line compared favorably with $1.70 per share reported in the prior-year quarter.



Though advisory fees declined 28% year over year, underwriting fees witnessed solid improvement in the quarter. Specifically, equity underwriting income jumped 113% and fixed income underwriting income was up 37%. So, total IB fees (in the Institutional Securities division) grew 16% to $1.45 billion. We had projected it to be $1.26 billion.



The company also posted a decent trading performance. Equity trading revenues increased 4% year over year, while fixed-income trading income declined 4%.



A provision benefit was another tailwind for Morgan Stanley.



However, despite a 30% increase in interest income, the company’s net interest income (NII) declined due to higher interest expenses. Also, an increase in total non-interest expenses was a headwind.



Net income applicable to common shareholders (GAAP) was $3.27 billion, up 15% from the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for the metric was $2.69 billion.

Revenues Improve, Expenses Rise

Quarterly net revenues were $15.14 billion, up 4% from the prior-year quarter. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.47 billion.



NII was $1.8 billion, down 23%. We had projected NII of $1.89 billion.



Total non-interest revenues of $13.34 billion increased 10%. Our estimate for the metric was $12.51 billion.



Total non-interest expenses were $10.74 billion, up 2%. Our estimate for expenses was $10.67 billion.



Provision for credit losses was a benefit of $6 million against a provision expense of $234 million in the prior-year quarter.

Quarterly Segment Performance

Institutional Securities: Pre-tax income was $2.35 billion, up 24% from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for the same was $1.65 billion.



Net revenues were $7.02 billion, up 3% year over year. The upside resulted from increased underwriting revenues and equity trading revenues. We had projected revenues of $6.33 billion.



Wealth Management: Pre-tax income totaled $1.81 billion, up 5% year over year. Our estimate for this was the same as the reported number.



Net revenues were $6.88 billion, up 5%, driven by higher asset management revenues and transactional revenues. We had projected revenues of $6.82 billion.



Total client assets were $5.5 trillion as of Mar 31, 2024, up 21% year over year. We had projected the metric to be $5.03 trillion.



Investment Management: Pre-tax income was $241 million, jumping 45% from the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for the same was $241.5 million.



Net revenues were $1.38 billion, up 7%. The improvement is attributable to a rise in asset management and related fees. We had projected revenues of $1.4 billion.



As of Mar 31, 2024, total assets under management or supervision were $1.51 trillion, up 10% year over year. Our estimate for the metric was $1.47 trillion.

Capital Position Solid

As of Mar 31, 2024, the book value per share was $55.60, up from $55.13 in the corresponding period of 2022. The tangible book value per share was $41.07, up from $40.68 as of Mar 31, 2023.



Morgan Stanley’s Tier 1 capital ratio (advanced approach) was 17.2% compared with 17.5% in the year-ago quarter. The common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 15.3%, down from 15.6% a year ago.

Share Repurchase Update

In the reported quarter, Morgan Stanley repurchased 12 million shares for $1 billion.

2024 Outlook

Management expects the Institutional Securities segment NII to be relatively stable in the second quarter on a sequential basis.



Given the current macroeconomic headwinds, wealth management segment pre-tax margins are estimated to be in the mid-20% range.



The tax rate is expected to be almost 23%.

Long-Term Objectives

The company expects an ROTCE of 20% or more. The efficiency ratio is expected to be less than 70%.



For the WM segment, the pre-tax margin is projected at more than 30%. Across the WM and IM segments, total client assets are expected to be $10 trillion.

