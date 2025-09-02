Morgan Stanley (MS) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest close session, Morgan Stanley (MS) was down 1.08% at $148.85. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.69%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.82%.

Shares of the investment bank have appreciated by 6.45% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's gain of 4.76%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.79%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Morgan Stanley in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 15, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.02, signifying a 7.45% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $16.05 billion, up 4.33% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $8.82 per share and a revenue of $66.86 billion, demonstrating changes of +10.94% and +8.26%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Morgan Stanley. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.41% higher within the past month. Morgan Stanley is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Morgan Stanley has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.07 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.44, which means Morgan Stanley is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that MS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.88. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Bank industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.58 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, finds itself in the top 7% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.