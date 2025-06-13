Morgan Stanley (MS) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Morgan Stanley (MS) closed at $129.49 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.84% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.79%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.3%.

Shares of the investment bank witnessed a loss of 0.45% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 1.24%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.55%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Morgan Stanley in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 16, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Morgan Stanley to post earnings of $2.01 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10.44%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $16.01 billion, reflecting a 6.6% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.58 per share and revenue of $65.1 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.92% and +5.41%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Morgan Stanley. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Morgan Stanley is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, Morgan Stanley is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.38. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.88, which means Morgan Stanley is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that MS has a PEG ratio of 1.2 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. MS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.21 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, finds itself in the top 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Don’t Miss Out on These Stocks

Before you make your next investing move, we have a free report that highlights the %%CTA_TEXT%% to buy.

Our experts at Zacks Investment Research hand-selected these stocks for their eye-opening growth projections.

Since 1988, our stock picks have more than doubled the S&P 500 with an average gain of +23.89% per year using the Zacks Rank stock-rating system.

Register now to see the %%CTA_TEXT%%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Morgan Stanley (MS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.