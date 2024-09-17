Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

The most recent trading session ended with Morgan Stanley (MS) standing at $99.84, reflecting a -0.25% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.03% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.2%.

The the stock of investment bank has fallen by 1.63% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 2.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.54%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Morgan Stanley in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 17, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.65, indicating a 19.57% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.38 billion, up 8.3% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $7.03 per share and a revenue of $58.88 billion, indicating changes of +28.75% and +8.74%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Morgan Stanley should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.05% increase. Morgan Stanley presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Morgan Stanley currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.23. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.57, so one might conclude that Morgan Stanley is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can additionally observe that MS currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.03. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. MS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.15 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, positioning it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

