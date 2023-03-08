Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Morgan Stanley (MS) closed at $95.90, marking a -0.17% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment bank had lost 3.18% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 4.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.07% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Morgan Stanley as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 19, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Morgan Stanley to post earnings of $1.76 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 14.56%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.13 billion, down 4.56% from the year-ago period.

MS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.21 per share and revenue of $56.32 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +13.36% and +4.95%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Morgan Stanley. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.42% higher. Morgan Stanley is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Morgan Stanley's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.32. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.61.

We can also see that MS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.66. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Financial - Investment Bank stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.15 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Morgan Stanley (MS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

