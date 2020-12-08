Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Morgan Stanley (MS) closed at $63.91 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.54% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.5%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment bank had gained 14.71% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 11.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.42% in that time.

MS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.12, down 6.67% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.65 billion, down 1.95% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.70 per share and revenue of $45.20 billion, which would represent changes of +14.46% and +9.14%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MS should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. MS is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, MS currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.27. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.37.

Also, we should mention that MS has a PEG ratio of 1.73. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Bank industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

