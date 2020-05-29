Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Morgan Stanley (MS) closed at $44.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.45% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.48% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.29%.

MS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect MS to post earnings of $0.91 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 26.02%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.54 billion, down 6.83% from the year-ago period.

MS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.74 per share and revenue of $37.76 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -24.9% and -8.83%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MS. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.42% lower within the past month. MS is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note MS's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.88. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.94.

We can also see that MS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.24. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Financial - Investment Bank stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.24 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

