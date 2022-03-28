Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Morgan Stanley (MS) closed at $91.27 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.2% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.27%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment bank had lost 2.3% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 1.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.76% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Morgan Stanley as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 14, 2022. On that day, Morgan Stanley is projected to report earnings of $1.89 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 14.86%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $15.37 billion, down 2.24% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.53 per share and revenue of $59.42 billion, which would represent changes of -8.39% and -0.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Morgan Stanley. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.23% lower. Morgan Stanley is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Morgan Stanley is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.28. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.59, which means Morgan Stanley is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that MS has a PEG ratio of 2.63. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Bank was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.79 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.