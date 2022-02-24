Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Morgan Stanley (MS) closed at $91.81, marking a -1.86% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.5%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.52%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment bank had lost 6.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 1.09%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.75%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Morgan Stanley as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 14, 2022. On that day, Morgan Stanley is projected to report earnings of $1.95 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 12.16%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $15.37 billion, down 2.24% from the prior-year quarter.

MS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.70 per share and revenue of $59.42 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -6.33% and -0.57%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Morgan Stanley should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Morgan Stanley is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Morgan Stanley is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.15. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.32, which means Morgan Stanley is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that MS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.15. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.78 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

