Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Moves 1.34%: What You Should Know

Morgan Stanley (MS) closed the most recent trading day at $137.72, moving +1.34% from the previous trading session. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.31%.

Shares of the investment bank witnessed a gain of 5.18% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 3.26%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.05%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Morgan Stanley in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 16, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2, marking a 9.89% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.97 billion, up 6.36% from the year-ago period.

MS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.57 per share and revenue of $65.12 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.8% and +5.43%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Morgan Stanley. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.1% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Morgan Stanley holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Morgan Stanley currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.86. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 15.27.

One should further note that MS currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.24. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. MS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.27 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

