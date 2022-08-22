Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Moves -1.72%: What You Should Know

Morgan Stanley (MS) closed the most recent trading day at $88.46, moving -1.72% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.14% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.91%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment bank had gained 9.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 6.54%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.62%.

Morgan Stanley will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 14, 2022. On that day, Morgan Stanley is projected to report earnings of $1.55 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 24.02%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.3 billion, down 9.82% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.69 per share and revenue of $54.84 billion, which would represent changes of -18.61% and -8.23%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Morgan Stanley. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.98% lower. Morgan Stanley is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Morgan Stanley is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.46. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.06, so we one might conclude that Morgan Stanley is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that MS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.68. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.89 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



