Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Moves -1.01%: What You Should Know

Morgan Stanley (MS) closed the latest trading day at $89.13, indicating a -1.01% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.65%.

The investment bank's stock has climbed by 4.83% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's gain of 3.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Morgan Stanley in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 16, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.72, showcasing a 1.18% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $14.53 billion, reflecting a 0.12% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.37 per share and revenue of $56.88 billion. These totals would mark changes of +16.67% and +5.05%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Morgan Stanley. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.24% downward. Morgan Stanley is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Morgan Stanley currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.15. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.08, so one might conclude that Morgan Stanley is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that MS has a PEG ratio of 1.82. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Financial - Investment Bank industry stood at 1.17 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, positioning it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

