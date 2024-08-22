Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Moves -0.13%: What You Should Know

Morgan Stanley (MS) closed the most recent trading day at $100.56, moving -0.13% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.44%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.67%.

Shares of the investment bank have depreciated by 1.26% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 1.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.17%.

The upcoming earnings release of Morgan Stanley will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.64, indicating a 18.84% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.36 billion, up 8.21% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.03 per share and revenue of $58.86 billion, which would represent changes of +28.75% and +8.72%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Morgan Stanley. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.37% increase. Currently, Morgan Stanley is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Morgan Stanley is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.33. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.23.

Meanwhile, MS's PEG ratio is currently 1.03. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Financial - Investment Bank industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.1.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 140, this industry ranks in the bottom 45% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

