Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Moves -0.75%: What You Should Know

Morgan Stanley (MS) closed the latest trading day at $86.19, indicating a -0.75% change from the previous session's end. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.63%.

Shares of the investment bank have depreciated by 2.54% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's loss of 3.74% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.6%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Morgan Stanley in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 16, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.69, reflecting a 0.59% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $14.47 billion, indicating a 0.32% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $6.36 per share and a revenue of $56.88 billion, demonstrating changes of +16.48% and +5.06%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Morgan Stanley. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.13% downward. Morgan Stanley is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Morgan Stanley has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.66 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.5 of its industry.

One should further note that MS currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.76. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Financial - Investment Bank industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.29 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, placing it within the top 14% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Morgan Stanley (MS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

