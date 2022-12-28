Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Moves -0.71%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Morgan Stanley (MS) closed at $84.46, marking a -0.71% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.2% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment bank had lost 6.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 4.1%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.77%.

Morgan Stanley will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 17, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.44, down 30.77% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.41 billion, down 14.55% from the year-ago period.

MS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.44 per share and revenue of $53.3 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -21.65% and -10.79%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Morgan Stanley. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.25% higher. Morgan Stanley is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Morgan Stanley is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.2. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.64.

We can also see that MS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.65. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.12 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

