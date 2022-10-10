Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Moves -0.66%: What You Should Know

Morgan Stanley (MS) closed the most recent trading day at $78.41, moving -0.66% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.75% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment bank had lost 11.77% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 7.98%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.4%.

Morgan Stanley will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 14, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.50, down 26.47% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.2 billion, down 10.51% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.63 per share and revenue of $54.25 billion, which would represent changes of -19.34% and -9.21%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Morgan Stanley. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.87% lower. Morgan Stanley is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Morgan Stanley has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.9 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.

Meanwhile, MS's PEG ratio is currently 1.49. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Financial - Investment Bank stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.91 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



