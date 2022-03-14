Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Moves -0.54%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Morgan Stanley (MS) closed at $84.72, marking a -0.54% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment bank had lost 18.54% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 6.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.6% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Morgan Stanley as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 14, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.95, down 12.16% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $15.37 billion, down 2.24% from the prior-year quarter.

MS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.70 per share and revenue of $59.42 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -6.33% and -0.57%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Morgan Stanley should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Morgan Stanley is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Morgan Stanley's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.07. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.86.

Meanwhile, MS's PEG ratio is currently 1.95. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Bank was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.73 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

