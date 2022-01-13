Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Moves -0.49%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Morgan Stanley (MS) closed at $102.55, marking a -0.49% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.42%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment bank had gained 3.64% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 5.07% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 0.39% in that time.

Morgan Stanley will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 19, 2022. On that day, Morgan Stanley is projected to report earnings of $2 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.17%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.77 billion, up 8.27% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Morgan Stanley should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.84% higher. Morgan Stanley is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Morgan Stanley has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.69 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.01.

It is also worth noting that MS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.75. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Financial - Investment Bank stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.92 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

