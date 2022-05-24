Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Moves -0.43%: What You Should Know

Morgan Stanley (MS) closed the most recent trading day at $81.96, moving -0.43% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.81%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment bank had lost 3.22% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 6.34% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.82% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Morgan Stanley as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 14, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.71, down 9.52% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.18 billion, down 3.92% from the year-ago period.

MS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.38 per share and revenue of $57.66 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -10.22% and -3.51%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Morgan Stanley. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.22% lower within the past month. Morgan Stanley is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Morgan Stanley's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.15. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.15.

Investors should also note that MS has a PEG ratio of 1.39 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Financial - Investment Bank stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.75 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

