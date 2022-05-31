Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Moves -0.36%: What You Should Know

Morgan Stanley (MS) closed at $86.14 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.36% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.67%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment bank had gained 5.48% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 2.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.89% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Morgan Stanley as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 14, 2022. On that day, Morgan Stanley is projected to report earnings of $1.69 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10.58%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.18 billion, down 3.92% from the year-ago period.

MS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.31 per share and revenue of $57.66 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -11.07% and -3.51%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Morgan Stanley. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.12% lower. Morgan Stanley is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Morgan Stanley currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.82. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.82, so we one might conclude that Morgan Stanley is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

We can also see that MS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.48. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.8 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 232, putting it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

