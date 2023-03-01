Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Moves -0.32%: What You Should Know

Morgan Stanley (MS) closed the most recent trading day at $96.19, moving -0.32% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.47% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 15.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment bank had lost 0.85% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 2.63% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.53% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Morgan Stanley as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 19, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Morgan Stanley to post earnings of $1.76 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 14.56%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.13 billion, down 4.56% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.21 per share and revenue of $56.32 billion, which would represent changes of +13.36% and +4.95%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Morgan Stanley should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher within the past month. Morgan Stanley is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Morgan Stanley has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.38 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.82.

Meanwhile, MS's PEG ratio is currently 1.67. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Investment Bank industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.13 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Morgan Stanley (MS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.