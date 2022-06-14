Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Moves -0.29%: What You Should Know

Morgan Stanley (MS) closed at $74.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.29% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.5%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment bank had lost 5.91% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 5.85% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 6.69% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Morgan Stanley as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 14, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Morgan Stanley to post earnings of $1.69 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 10.58%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.18 billion, down 3.92% from the year-ago period.

MS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.31 per share and revenue of $57.66 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -11.07% and -3.51%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Morgan Stanley. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.9% lower within the past month. Morgan Stanley is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Morgan Stanley currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.28. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.25.

Meanwhile, MS's PEG ratio is currently 1.28. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Financial - Investment Bank stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.69 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

