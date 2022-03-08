Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Moves -0.17%: What You Should Know

Morgan Stanley (MS) closed the most recent trading day at $83.31, moving -0.17% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment bank had lost 20.66% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 8.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.24% in that time.

Morgan Stanley will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 14, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Morgan Stanley to post earnings of $1.95 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 12.16%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $15.37 billion, down 2.24% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.70 per share and revenue of $59.42 billion. These totals would mark changes of -6.33% and -0.57%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Morgan Stanley. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Morgan Stanley is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Morgan Stanley's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.84. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.91, which means Morgan Stanley is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that MS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.91. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Financial - Investment Bank stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.68 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

