Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Moves -0.11%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Morgan Stanley (MS) closed at $86.94, marking a -0.11% move from the previous day. The stock performed in line with S&P 500. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%.

The the stock of investment bank has risen by 1.34% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 4.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.7%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Morgan Stanley in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 16, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.72, showcasing a 1.18% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.53 billion, up 0.12% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.37 per share and revenue of $56.88 billion, which would represent changes of +16.67% and +5.05%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Morgan Stanley. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.02% increase. Right now, Morgan Stanley possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Morgan Stanley is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.67. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.19.

We can additionally observe that MS currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.76. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Financial - Investment Bank industry stood at 1.15 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, placing it within the top 11% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Morgan Stanley (MS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

