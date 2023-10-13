Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Morgan Stanley (MS) closed at $77.79, marking a -0.03% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.5% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.12%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment bank had lost 12.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 3.92%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.4%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Morgan Stanley in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 18, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.27, down 16.99% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $13.11 billion, indicating a 0.97% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.60 per share and a revenue of $54.27 billion, demonstrating changes of -11.95% and +1.12%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Morgan Stanley. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.91% lower. Morgan Stanley is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Morgan Stanley is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.9. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.14, so one might conclude that Morgan Stanley is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that MS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.28. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Investment Bank was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.29 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 217, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Morgan Stanley (MS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.