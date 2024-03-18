Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Morgan Stanley (MS) closed the most recent trading day at $87.96, moving -0.48% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.2%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.82%.

The the stock of investment bank has risen by 2.17% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 2.48% and overreaching the S&P 500's gain of 1.76%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Morgan Stanley in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 16, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.72, showcasing a 1.18% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $14.53 billion, showing a 0.12% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.37 per share and a revenue of $56.88 billion, signifying shifts of +16.67% and +5.05%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Morgan Stanley should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher. Morgan Stanley is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Morgan Stanley has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.89 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.09.

We can additionally observe that MS currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.79. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Financial - Investment Bank industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.16.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 25, this industry ranks in the top 10% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

