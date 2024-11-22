Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Morgan Stanley (MS) closed the most recent trading day at $134.69, moving -0.22% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.35%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.17%.

The investment bank's shares have seen an increase of 13.27% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 3.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.69%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Morgan Stanley in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on January 16, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.54, showcasing a 36.28% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.55 billion, up 12.81% from the year-ago period.

MS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.32 per share and revenue of $60.07 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +34.07% and +10.95%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Morgan Stanley. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.53% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Morgan Stanley holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Morgan Stanley is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.43. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.06, so one might conclude that Morgan Stanley is trading at a premium comparatively.

It's also important to note that MS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.25. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Financial - Investment Bank industry stood at 1.54 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, finds itself in the top 17% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

